View this post on Instagram

💥Mary Austin💥 . Happy 69th birthday to Mary Austin with whom Freddie had the greatest most enduring emotional bond of his life...the woman who was his muse, his "only true friend", and his "common law wife" who stood by him through thick and thin ❤🎉 . ✨Mary grew up in a struggling working-class home in West London and she had to grow up quickly. She dropped out of school at 15 and became a receptionist, and later got a job at Biba (the fashionable store). . ✨One night, she ran into a friendly acquaintance at a rock concert at a nearby college, Brian May. They hit it off and they began dating. The relationship was fun, but it never got serious and they broke up on friendly terms. . ✨Though she wasn't aware of it at the time, she attracted the infatuation of the band's lead singer, a friend of May's called Freddie Mercury. Freddie kept showing up to Biba and a few months later, he asked her out on a date. . ✨Both were financially strapped, so they had to do things together that didn't involve spending money. He was flamboyant in public but she got to see the side he didn't show others. They grew close and moved in together in 1973. . ✨Freddie really loved her but he and Mary were beginning to grow apart and in late 70s he revealed to her that he had been unfaithful to her with partners of his own gender. . ✨ Although the break-up was hurtful, she wasn't bitter, and she took an apartment near their own place, and they remained close. Freddie hired Mary to be the secretary to the the band's publishing business. . ✨Mary was the person Freddie loved and trusted the most and took home to meet his parents as he knew they felt comfortable with her. . ✨ She began to have a life of her own which Freddie wholeheartedly supported. It all came crashing down for her in 1987, when he revealed that he had tested HIV positive. She was the first person he told. One of Freddie's top priorities was making sure Mary was financially secure and left her the majority of his fortune including his Kensington mansion against her wish. . ✨Freddie entrusted Mary with his ashes, the location of which has remained a closely guarded secret for decades. . #FreddieMercury #MaryAustin