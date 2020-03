View this post on Instagram

“You're only as much as you settle for. If they settle for being somebody's dishwasher that's their own fucking problem. If you don't settle for that and you keep fighting it, you know, you'll end up anything you want to be.” - Janis Wise words from the Queen! —⁣ ⁣#Janis #JanisJoplin #Quotes #WordsToLiveBy #RockNRoll #Rock #Queen