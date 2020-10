View this post on Instagram

I still didn’t find that place where I could feel totally happy and which I could call my HOME. I am traveling little by little and see gorgeous towns, astonishing landscapes but you know, I still hadn’t feeling that it is it, the place where I want to live the rest of my life. Have you found already exactly that place where your soul feels the happiest?🙂 if this is not your home, what is the place where you feel peaceful, safe and happy? . . . #travelphoto #dubrovnik #rovinj #pula #splitcroatia #portraitphotography #croatiatravel #croatia_photography