View this post on Instagram

Happiest birthday to my special girl Mimiritis. I can’t believe we started this journey when you were 9 years old and now you’re already 21!! Your mom made such an amazing job raising you to the woman you’ve become today. You’re the kindest anyone could be and I’m so proud to be your stepdad even is this is just a word. I feel I am so much more to you than that and I wouldn’t change you for any daughter in this world. Keep being humble and sweet. God bless you @mariataktouk Enjoy your beautiful day. ❤️