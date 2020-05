View this post on Instagram

💕 W E E K N I N E 💕⁣ ⁣ So real talk, at the beginning of lockdown I was loving all my at-home workouts and going for a run everyday, but with each week I’m finding that some days, it’s a little harder to stay motivated and stick to that routine.⁣ ⁣ I used to beat myself up if I ate that extra biscuit or if I didn’t work out every day... I’d feel like I failed. The pressures of society and social media to look a certain way and you know what? It really doesn’t matter. Life is all about balance.⁣ ⁣ I guess what I’m saying is, don’t put yourself down. None of us have ever been though anything like this and however you’re feeling right now, you’re not alone. ⁣ ⁣ Let’s all support each other 💗⁣ ⁣ #StrongerTogether #MondayMotivation #BeKind⁣