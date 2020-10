View this post on Instagram

To celebrate today's 20th Anniversary of Gilmore Girls leave a comment on your favorite Gilmore Girls moment AND why the show means so much to you - I am looking forward to your responses. I will go first....I got lucky the day I was cast as Luke but the unexpected joy for me has been interacting with the best fans on the planet. I love you all, and please stay safe. xo S ☕️ @scottgordonpatterson @scottypsbigmugcoffee ☕️