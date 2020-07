View this post on Instagram

Bea + Edo 💓 This sweet couple had a wedding planned for today, but we all know that isn’t happening due to COVID-19. Thinking of Beatrice and Edoardo. I hope they’ve found a way to celebrate their love today and are looking forward to their future wedding hopefully soon. 🤞 . . Follow me at @theroyalstepsister for more! 🇬🇧