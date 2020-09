View this post on Instagram

I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I'm around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you're around. I am totally myself with you (which is probably why I'm annoying) because I don't wear a cool mask anymore.. You've made me into more of a woman. You've given me an opportunity to really love a man. You've been with me while I've been sick. Through my fears. U have encouraged me, and inspired me to reach higher. I've learned so much more about myself with you. You've been my turn up and my church. I wouldn't want to go thru this journey with anyone but you. I look up to you in a lot of ways and strive to educate myself more. And when we're at odds,having fights, I feel defeated and sad, knowing we are so much better than that. I just want you to know that you've been the greatest boyfriend to me. You aren't perfect but I would never ask you to be. You and I work. We fit. And... you're still the coolest guy in the world to me. Still! I love you so much. Unconditionally. My truth is this. I'm never going to give up on you. My loyalty and devotion is to you. L.L.