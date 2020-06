View this post on Instagram

In church today, I bowed my head to say my prayers. When I looked up I saw a light I had never seen before at an alter. Prince you still continue to shine your Light everywhere. 💜 I am reminded by your wise words “Everyday I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning.” Happy birthday my brother. I miss you very much. Rest in power. 🙏🏽✊🏽