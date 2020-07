View this post on Instagram

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS VISITED US AGAIN!⁠ ⁠ Neil spent one of the evenings at our restaurant in the company of his dear friends. In his company were the famous Croatian photographer Jadran Lazić who gained world fame by filming the world's most famous stars of social, cultural, film, music, and political life and the American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor Asher Monroe.⁠ ⁠ Read more on our blog post - link in bio 😍⁠ ⁠ ⁠ #gariful #travelsafe #islandhvar #neilpatrickharrison #dianajenkins #ashermonroe #jadranlazic @luxuryhomesgariful⁠ ⁠ 🌅 Summer with Gariful signature⁠ 📞+38521742999⁠ 📩 ivangospodnetic@yahoo.com ⁠ ⁠ #garifulrestaurant #garifulhvar #food #foodlover #foodinspo #dalmatian #freshfish #adriaticsea #seafood #dailycatch #fishrestaurant #luxurylifestyle #exclusiverestaurant #finedinning #dalmatia #fishrestaurant #travelphoto #croatia #hvar ⁠