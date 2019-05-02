Meghan Markle je prestala pratiti Instagram profil Kate Middleton i princa Williama. Potvrđuje li ovaj postupak šuškanja o obiteljskom razdoru?
Dok svijet iškečkuje kraljevsku bebu Meghan Markle i princa Harryija, buduća je mama očito pronašla način kako kratiti dosadu prije poroda - sa svojeg Instagrama pobrisala je najbliže članove obitelji svog supruga, princa Williama i vojvotkinju Kate Middleton.
Instagram profil Sussex Royal službeni je profil Meghan Markle i princa Harryija kojeg navodno i sami vode, a sakupio je 5,4 milijuna pratitelja kojima nije promaklo da je slavni par odlučio prestati pratiti Williama i Kate. Nakon mjeseci govorkanja o razdoru i svađama između inače složne braće i njihovih supruga, ovakav postupak nije neočekivan.
Harry i Meghan na Instagramu prate 16 drugih profila, od kojih više niti jedan ne pripada niti jednom članu kraljevske obitelji. Do nedavno su pratili Charlesa, Camillu, princeziju Eugeniju i Kate i Williama no sada su ih naprasno sve pobrisali i odlučili biti sljedbenici isključivo stranica kampanja za podizanje svijesti o mentalnom zdravlju.
Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.
We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”
Kako Sussex Royal profil obiluje američkim riječima i slengom, očito je kako ga vodi trudnica Meghan koja je izljeve trudnički pomahnitalih hormona očito prenijela i na obračunavanje s obitelji putem društvenih mreža. Možda se radi o potezu nedostojnom jedne kraljevske dame?