#wednesdaywearables 🤪 back to what I REALLY look like, guys. My bikini is about twelve years old - it’s supposed to be a tan-thru but so far it still gives me tan lines. The towel is from the A@P supermarket about eight years ago. I’m holding a slotted spoon to clean the skimmers in the pool, which has gone a lovely shade of green because the filter doesn’t work and I can’t get it replaced this year. But I have a pool. A lovely, amazing pool which has seen so much joy in years past- all the kids in our family practically living in it all summer. This summer is a lonely one, so, so what if the pool is more of a pond. ( and yes, we tried to fix the Aquabot, but gave up and it been sitting there for two weeks now.) I swim in it even though it’s green. Hopefully building immunity 🤪#lookingrealfeelingreal