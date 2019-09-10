Kate Middleton i Princ William dosegli su 10 milijuna pratitelja na Instagramu.
Princ William i Kate Middleton na Instagramu su dosegli brojku od 10 milijuna pratitelja, a njihovi obožavatelji u komentarima su im čestitali na tom postignuću u ovom modernom svijetu.
''Sretnih 10 milijuna, samo nastavite s tako dobrim radom'', poručili su im.
Stručnjaci procjenjuju da bi brojka onih koji ih prate nakon ovoga sada mogla rasti samo još brže.
''10 milijuna je ogromno postignuće, a bit će ih još i više. Inače, kad ljudi nešto vole i njihovi prijatelji vide što prate, i oni će to isto učiniti. Što imate više ljudi koji vas prate, tako brže dolazite do još većeg broja'', objašnjava Tom Jacobs, šef u jednoj marketinškoj agenciji.
Kate i William redovito objavljuju obiteljske fotografije, one kojima obilježavaju važne dane, a koje sama snimi vojvotkinja od Cambridgea. Nedavno su tako podijelili fotografiju princeze Charlotte na njezin prvi dan škole.
''Fotografije njihova obiteljskog života imaju četiri puta više lajkova od onih koje prikazuju samo kraljevske dužnosti para'', govori stručnjak.
Za usporedbu, profil Meghan Markle i princa Harryja na Instagramu ima 9,4 milijuna pratitelja.
