yesterday’s paparazzi pics vs today’s... remember people! lighting is everything and the media always wants to make people look like shit if they can ♥️ so bored and tired of the body shaming. don’t we have enough going on in the world? how do people still have time to cut others down? also I have razor bumps for days, i don’t have 6 pack abs (i’m working on it thanks @chloe_t ) and I am as white as snow and i don’t give a fuuuuuuuuuuuck 🖕🏻let’s find better hobbies and encourage body positivity