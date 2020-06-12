View this post on Instagram

For seven wonderful years I had the great experience of starring on the popular television series “Step-by-Step.” The cast was great and the energy was spectacular. We all had such fun together. Having done so much series television I am well aware that the energy and all the upbeat fun starts at the top. The ‘top’ in our case on this wonderful show, was the producing team Miller-Boyett, as in Tom Miller and Bob Boyett. They brought you some of your favorite TV shows of that glorious era such as “Happy Days,” ”Mork and Mindy,” “Bosom Buddies,” “Full House,” “Family Matters,” “Perfect Strangers,” and of course “Step-by-Step.” Not only were these men a spectacular producing team, but they were also two of the nicest men I’ve ever worked with in the business. Tom Miller visited our set regularly and his beautiful energy would infect all of us with joy. We were like his children and we would gather around him to have some of his essence rub off. Sadly, Tom Miller died yesterday. The planet lost a good one. I will miss him always. He treated me like a queen and when we reached year two out of the seven years of the series Tom and Bob came to me and offered me a raise to be commensurate with Patrick Duffy. I didn’t have to negotiate, I didn’t need a lawyer, I didn’t even ask!!! They simply knocked on my dressing room door and offered. That’s the kind of men they are. Fair and just. I love Tom Miller and I will miss him always. God bless him. RIP dear Tom. Love, Suzanne