Elizabeth Gilbert, najpoznatija kao autorica bestsellera ‘'Jedi, moli, voli’' prema kojem je snimljen istoimeni film s Julijom Roberts, ima poprilično turbulentan ljubavni život.
Jedna od omiljenih američkih spisateljica Elizabeth Gilbert, koja je slavu stekla romanom "Jedi, moli, voli", poznata je po tome što nema problema s time da svoju intimu dijeli s javnosti. Oni koji je prate znaju da su iza nje dva braka, a i veza s najboljom prijateljicom bez koje je ostala, kao i da je sada opet zaljubljena.
No idemo redom, njezina priča ide ovako.
Nakon što se rastala od Michaela Coopera, Elizabeth se 2007. udala za Josea Nunesa, kojeg je upoznala na Baliju tijekom putovanja koje je opisala u knjizi ''Jedi, moli, voli''. Živjeli su u New Jerseyju i zajedno vodili tvrtku ''Two Buttons''. Tvrtku su 2015. prodali, a godinu dana kasnije, 1. srpnja, na Facebooku su objavili da se rastaju.
Gilbert je u svojoj objavi na Facebooku izjavila da su se ona i Nunes razišli u prijateljskim odnosima, ali i da će razloge te odluke ostaviti među sobom.
No samo dva mjeseca kasnije spisateljica se opet svojim fanovima obratila na spomenutoj društvenoj mreži.
Ovaj put podijelila je novi trenutak u svom životu. Naime, u to vrijeme upustila se u vezu sa svojom najboljom prijateljicom Rayyom Elias, a navodno je to i bio razlog njezine rastave braka s Nunesom.
Kako je tada izjavila, što osjeća za svoju najbolju prijateljicu, shvatila je kada je Rayyi dijagnosticiran karcinom gušterače i jetre. Njihova ljubavna priča završila je tragično jer se Rayya nije uspjela oporaviti. Preminula je prije 15 mjeseci. No Gilbert je utjehu nakon svega pronašla u novoj ljubavi, a ovoaj put opet je riječ o muškarcu.
Dear Ones: It’s a beautiful spring day in my corner of the world, life is everywhere bursting forth with a sense of rebirth and renewal, and this seems like as good a moment as any to tell you that I am in love. Please meet my sweetheart, Mr. Simon MacArthur. He’s a photographer from the U.K. — a beautiful man who has been a friend of mine for years. (Even more touchingly, Simon was a beloved friend of Rayya’s for decades. They lived together in London over 30 years ago, and they adored each other forever like siblings. This, as you can imagine, means the world to me.) Of late, Simon and I have found our way to each other’s arms. And now here we are, and his heart has been such a warm place for me to land. I share this news publicly, despite the fact that our love story is so new and young and tender,for a few reasons. For one thing, I just want to say: If you see me walking around with a tall handsome man on my arm, don’t be buggin’. Just know that your girl is happy, and following her heart. But also this: I will always share anything personal about my life, if it could help someone else feel more normal about their life. SO...if you have lost a loved one to death, and you thought you’d never love again, but you are feeling a pull of attraction toward someone new, and you’re not sure if that’s OK? Let me normalize it for you. Let me say: It’s Ok. Your heart is a giant cathedral. Let it open. Let it love. Do not let your gorgeous loyalty to the deceased stop you from experiencing the marvels and terrors of your short, mortal, precious life. It’s OK to live, and to love. Or...if you are falling in love in middle age and it’s terrifying, because you feel just as dumb and crazy and excited and insecure as you did at 16? Well, let me normalize this for you. It’s OK. You will always feel 16 when you are falling in love. Or...if you once loved a man,and then you loved a woman, and then you loved a man, and you’re wondering if that’s ok? Well, darling. Let me normalize THAT for you. It’s OK. Love who you love. It’s all OK, and it’s all impossible to control, and it’s all an adventure that I would not miss. That’s all I wanted to say. Onward, and I love you all. ❤️LG
Slavna spisateljica sada ljubi fotografa Simona MacArthura (60), a da su zajedno, pohvalila se na Instagramu. Zanimljivo je i to da je Simon bio blizak Rayyin prijatelj.