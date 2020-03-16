Brat Meghan Markle kaže da njihov otac umire, a ona mu nije dala priliku ni da vidi svog unuka Archieja uživo.
Meghan Markle (38) nikako da predahne od obiteljskih problema. Naime, njezin brat Thomas Markle Jr (54) oglasio se putem britanskog tabloida Express i poručio joj da se prestane ponašati kao da je bolja od drugih.
Kritizirao je Meghan i savjetovao joj da nazove njihovog oca Thomasa Marklea (75) koji, kako tvrdi, ima još samo nekoliko dobrih godina života pred sobom. “Tata je rekao da mu je posljednja želja da se pomiri s njom i prvi put uživo vidi svog unuka Archieja“, ispričao je. Dodao je kako njegova sestra barem to duguje ocu. Archie se rodio 6. svibnja 2019., a uskoro bivši kraljevski par rijetko ga pokazuje u javnosti.
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.
”Teško mu je i toliko je frustriran jer ne može poslati Meghan ni poruku. Zbunjen je i izgubljen, a trebao bi barem sada uživati u ostatku svog života”, istaknuo je Thomas. Komentirao je i kako će se Meghan vjerojatno razvesti od muža, princa Harryja (35), a ako se to i ne dogodi, opet će završiti baveći se glumom u Hollywoodu.
“Meghan je samo lik u seriji, a na glumica s A liste”, rekao je. Tvrdi kako je njegovu sestru promijenila uloga u seriji “Suits” i da se umislila zbog tog angažmana. Nada se kako su Meghan i Harry jako zaljubljeni jer se on jako promijenio zbog nje, a ističe da je kraljevski par drastično izmijenio svoj život samo zbog nje.
“Meghan uvijek hoda ispred Harryja. Ne daj bože da se išta dogodi s njima jer zaista ne želimo vidjeti Harryja kako se valja u kutu sobe s bocom džina kod sebe”, zaključio je Thomas Markle Jr.
