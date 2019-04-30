U tijeku je osma i posljednja sezona popularne serije "Igra prijestolja".
Game of Thrones ludilo u punom je jeku.
A u tijeku je osma i ujedno posljednja sezona popularne serije. Preciznije, upravo je izašla treća epizoda pod nazivom "Duga noć" u kojoj je odigrana spektakularna bitka za Winterfell između mrtvih i živih.
O njoj se se bruji već danima, a mišljenja su podijeljena.
Kako god bilo, radi se o najdugotrajnijoj bitci u povijesti kinematografije, a nakon nje, društvene mreže gore od komentara i reakcija.
To se posebno odnosi na Twitter na kojem smo pronašli 10 najsmješnijih memeova i reakcija na posljednju epizodu.
Jon trying to figure out how he killed a dragon by screaming at it #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Nh1IRm5Ydr— Kieron (@KieronJW) April 29, 2019
The Night king when Daenerys says dracarys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VHf2K8jQaF— King Of The Fall (@OdayyXO) April 29, 2019
Every Game of Thrones fan when Arya took out the Night King #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/43HTAnGvDv— Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) April 29, 2019
Wait let me first explain my motives!#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Kh1XqeOZA9— Lohitaksh Mund (@MundLohitaksh) April 30, 2019
Jon Snow's face after finding out Arya killed the Night King instead of him #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Qk2Clxp0QP— Sean Zikhali (@Khaye35044617) April 30, 2019
#GameofThrones— Anurag Singh (@anurag_singh_30) April 30, 2019
Man of the Match- Arya Stark ⚔ pic.twitter.com/nG2M4NcTRi
Traffic information sign on my way into work. #Gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/ZzGJDDtUPm— Elliot (@elliotjamesT94) April 30, 2019
RT SudaniSaiyan: *Night king raises the dead*— ⠠⠁⠓⠍⠑⠙ (@TechMale) April 30, 2019
Me: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/60NpsaiPgo
Manager : when will u send me d month end report?— Mayur Kanade (@redkopmayur) April 30, 2019
Me :#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YqbPs2w4u4
Me today at work when my boss asks me to do literally anything #NotToday #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/9NnP34IBpn— Jaypal Sharma (@JaypalSharma18) April 30, 2019