U tijeku je osma i posljednja sezona popularne serije "Igra prijestolja".

Game of Thrones ludilo u punom je jeku.

A u tijeku je osma i ujedno posljednja sezona popularne serije. Preciznije, upravo je izašla treća epizoda pod nazivom "Duga noć" u kojoj je odigrana spektakularna bitka za Winterfell između mrtvih i živih.

O njoj se se bruji već danima, a mišljenja su podijeljena.

Kako god bilo, radi se o najdugotrajnijoj bitci u povijesti kinematografije, a nakon nje, društvene mreže gore od komentara i reakcija.

To se posebno odnosi na Twitter na kojem smo pronašli 10 najsmješnijih memeova i reakcija na posljednju epizodu.

Jon trying to figure out how he killed a dragon by screaming at it #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Nh1IRm5Ydr — Kieron (@KieronJW) April 29, 2019

The Night king when Daenerys says dracarys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VHf2K8jQaF — King Of The Fall (@OdayyXO) April 29, 2019

Every Game of Thrones fan when Arya took out the Night King #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/43HTAnGvDv — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) April 29, 2019

Wait let me first explain my motives!#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Kh1XqeOZA9 — Lohitaksh Mund (@MundLohitaksh) April 30, 2019

Jon Snow's face after finding out Arya killed the Night King instead of him #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Qk2Clxp0QP — Sean Zikhali (@Khaye35044617) April 30, 2019

Traffic information sign on my way into work. #Gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/ZzGJDDtUPm — Elliot (@elliotjamesT94) April 30, 2019

Manager : when will u send me d month end report?

Me :#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YqbPs2w4u4 — Mayur Kanade (@redkopmayur) April 30, 2019