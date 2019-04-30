GoT (Foto: Instagram)
GoT (Foto: Instagram)

U tijeku je osma i posljednja sezona popularne serije "Igra prijestolja".

Galerija

Game of Thrones ludilo u punom je jeku.

Vezani članci Prijestolje (Foto: thechive.com) Izgradili prijestolje samo za sebe inspirirani popularnom serijom Daenerys Targaryen (Foto: Instagram) Voštana figura po mnogima najzgodnije dame iz serije "Igra prijestolja" izazvala ruganje obožavatelja

A u tijeku je osma i ujedno posljednja sezona popularne serije. Preciznije, upravo je izašla treća epizoda pod nazivom "Duga noć" u kojoj je odigrana spektakularna bitka za Winterfell između mrtvih i živih.

O njoj se se bruji već danima, a mišljenja su podijeljena.

Kako god bilo, radi se o najdugotrajnijoj bitci u povijesti kinematografije, a nakon nje, društvene mreže gore od komentara i reakcija.

To se posebno odnosi na Twitter na kojem smo pronašli 10 najsmješnijih memeova i reakcija na posljednju epizodu.

 

Bili su zgodni, uspješni i ludo zaljubljeni, a onda je sve uništila njezina ovisnost