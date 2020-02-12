Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess Foto: Twitter

Zapeli su u skučenim kabinama s obitelji, a na zrak mogu samo nekoliko minuta dnevno.

Kruzer Diamond Princess, koji je u karanteni u Japanu već devet dana, dosegao je broj od 175 osoba zaraženih koronavirusom, no 3700 putnika i dalje ima pristup internetu, pa redovito prenosi što se događa na kruzeru. Putnici su izolirani na kruzeru u luci Yokohama, južno od Tokija.

Times prenosi da je kruzer mjesto s najviše osoba zaraženih koronavirusom izvan Kine.


Prvih nekoliko dana putnici nisu uopće smjeli napuštati svoje sobe, no nisu se pretjerano žalili jer su imali hranu, vodu, struju i internet.


Drugog dana karantene putnici su dobili toplomjere i upute da mjere temperaturu nekoliko puta dnevno i prijave temperaturu višu od 37,5 stupnjeva.


Putnici su komunicirali s posadom putem poruka na papiru. Nekima je samo trebalo malo kave.


Posada se brinula i o najmlađima, pa su im osigurali igre, slatkiše i igačke, na čemu su roditelji neizmjerno zahvalni.


Posluga u sobu još uvijek funkcionira, a hrana koju putnici dobivaju i dalje izgleda primamljivo.


Putnici su 9. veljače dobili obavijest od tvrtke Princess Cruises da će dobiti potpuni povrat novca.


10. veljače putnicima je dopušteno da izađu iz kabina na nekoliko minuta, ali su se morali držati na udaljenosti od barem dva metra od putnika iz drugih kabina.


Osim nekoliko minuta dnevno na palubi, obitelji po cijele dane provode zajedno u malim kabinama.


Putnici na vijestima prepoznaju oboljele putnike s kojima su bili u kontaktu prije izbijanja epidemije.


Posada pokušava podići moral pa su putnicima dostavili pregršt hrane i slastica za gledanje Oscara.


Putnici pokušavaju održati formu pa neki vježbaju čak i u skučenim kabinama.


Putnici se žale da ponestaje alkohola, što je nekima jedini preostali način održavanja morala.


Japanski mediji voze čamcima oko kruzera i pokušavaju dobiti ekskluzivu.


Kako je na kruzeru sve više zaraženih, posada je počela dostavljati veće količine higijenskih maramica.


Putnici su zabrinuti za svoje starije članove obitelji i ponekad im nije jasno imaju li simptome virusa.


Na kruzeru je sad i brojno medicinsko osoblje, a luka je preplavljena vozilima hitne pomoći.

Amazon je počeo dostavljati pakete na kruzer.

 
Podršku putnicima pokazao je čak i crveni Power Ranger.


Djeca putnika dobivaju donacije u obliku igračaka i slatkiša.

 