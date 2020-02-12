Zapeli su u skučenim kabinama s obitelji, a na zrak mogu samo nekoliko minuta dnevno.

Kruzer Diamond Princess, koji je u karanteni u Japanu već devet dana, dosegao je broj od 175 osoba zaraženih koronavirusom, no 3700 putnika i dalje ima pristup internetu, pa redovito prenosi što se događa na kruzeru. Putnici su izolirani na kruzeru u luci Yokohama, južno od Tokija.



Times prenosi da je kruzer mjesto s najviše osoba zaraženih koronavirusom izvan Kine.

Day 2: Breakfast in bed, and options for lunch and dinner. It’s impressive how systems are being developed on the fly. #diamondprincess #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/pbtNwmuHsG — quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 6, 2020





Prvih nekoliko dana putnici nisu uopće smjeli napuštati svoje sobe, no nisu se pretjerano žalili jer su imali hranu, vodu, struju i internet.

Yes, we are on THAT quarantined ship. But we are keeping calm and positive. We are safe. We are together. We are relatively comfortable with all the amenities we need. Food. Water. Internet. Power. #diamondprincesscruise #quarantine https://t.co/HdQxCsPGhU pic.twitter.com/3nWFJPN4YL — Aun Na Tan (@qtiepie) February 5, 2020





Drugog dana karantene putnici su dobili toplomjere i upute da mjere temperaturu nekoliko puta dnevno i prijave temperaturu višu od 37,5 stupnjeva.

Distributed aboard #DiamondPrincess with instructions to take out own temperatures several times a day and report if it is 37.5 Celsius or greater. (For us Americans, Google tells me that's 99.5 Fahrenheit.) pic.twitter.com/zZ8RWGGkmH — Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 7, 2020



Putnici su komunicirali s posadom putem poruka na papiru. Nekima je samo trebalo malo kave.

This is the only plea for help I have onboard #DiamondPrincess Sorry/Not sorry pic.twitter.com/FTy6lmIEZH — Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 7, 2020



Posada se brinula i o najmlađima, pa su im osigurali igre, slatkiše i igačke, na čemu su roditelji neizmjerno zahvalni.

Thank you #princesscruises The #awesome kids’ club team has been by again to see how my daughter is doing and drop of her care package. Games, activities and a friend to keep her company! Thanks #diamondprincesscruise #quarantine https://t.co/odhoOsjOaD pic.twitter.com/p8tXTnb83k — Aun Na Tan (@qtiepie) February 8, 2020



Posluga u sobu još uvijek funkcionira, a hrana koju putnici dobivaju i dalje izgleda primamljivo.

Dinner tonight on #DiamondPrincess, enhanced courtesy of Google. (As my wife says, Google makes everything better.). That's beef salad, goulash, and a goat cheese dish, along with cake, and the obligatory roll. And don't let anyone diss the rolls. pic.twitter.com/i8Pf0JT0Vu — Matthew Smith (@mjswhitebread) February 8, 2020



Putnici su 9. veljače dobili obavijest od tvrtke Princess Cruises da će dobiti potpuni povrat novca.



10. veljače putnicima je dopušteno da izađu iz kabina na nekoliko minuta, ali su se morali držati na udaljenosti od barem dva metra od putnika iz drugih kabina.



Osim nekoliko minuta dnevno na palubi, obitelji po cijele dane provode zajedno u malim kabinama.



Putnici na vijestima prepoznaju oboljele putnike s kojima su bili u kontaktu prije izbijanja epidemije.



Posada pokušava podići moral pa su putnicima dostavili pregršt hrane i slastica za gledanje Oscara.

Day 6 #Quarantine - breakfast is served. So much food, and Yakult!

The oscars are on our in room. It’s been many yrs since we’ve had a chance to watch it live - we never have time to watch the live or replay. Now we have plenty of time 🤣#diamondprincesscruise #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/bWGjDGDwrZ — Aun Na Tan (@qtiepie) February 10, 2020

Congratulations to Brad Pitt. We actually have #Oscars2020 live on the #diamondprincesscruise. Here are my pics! pic.twitter.com/wzBZLgoDH3 — Kent Frasure (@Traepoint) February 10, 2020



Putnici pokušavaju održati formu pa neki vježbaju čak i u skučenim kabinama.



Putnici se žale da ponestaje alkohola, što je nekima jedini preostali način održavanja morala.

Alcohol is running low. We’ve (collectively) ransacked the inventory. This may be the last whiskey drink until I get off this ship. #DiamondPrincess #diamondprincesscruise #johnniewalker pic.twitter.com/mbyg3U0OAp — Shannon (@shannonvo) February 10, 2020



Japanski mediji voze čamcima oko kruzera i pokušavaju dobiti ekskluzivu.



Kako je na kruzeru sve više zaraženih, posada je počela dostavljati veće količine higijenskih maramica.

Day 6: Breakfast today came with a supply of wet wipes #quarantine #diamondprincess pic.twitter.com/bvCnRCpWRW — quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 10, 2020



Putnici su zabrinuti za svoje starije članove obitelji i ponekad im nije jasno imaju li simptome virusa.



Na kruzeru je sad i brojno medicinsko osoblje, a luka je preplavljena vozilima hitne pomoći.

Day 7: My first look at the ship’s port side since the quarantine started. Lots of ambulances. #quarantine #diamondprincess pic.twitter.com/jjEMtzHUxd — quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 11, 2020

Amazon je počeo dostavljati pakete na kruzer.



Podršku putnicima pokazao je čak i crveni Power Ranger.

Day 7: We had a visit from the Red Ranger while on the deck. #quarantine #diamondprincess pic.twitter.com/TbqIEYTB3u — quarantinedondiamondprincess (@quarantinedond1) February 11, 2020



Djeca putnika dobivaju donacije u obliku igračaka i slatkiša.