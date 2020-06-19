Ne znaju otvoriti ni najobičnija pakiranja pa su doveli ukućane do ruba živaca.
Neuredni ukućani mogu biti izvor velikih frustracija, a posebno frustrirajući su oni koji ne znaju pravilno otvoriti ni najjednostavnije pakiranje. Nekima probleme zadaju obične kartonske kutije za žitarice, a drugi se muče čak i s otvaranjem mlijeka.
Izgledaju li vam prizori iz galerije poznato jer i vi imate takve štetočine u kućanstvu, svakako provjerite u nastavku.
How my husband opens a cereal box..smh..not an ad..just my real life :-D #marriage #yikes pic.twitter.com/Jan5nBwE6W— Parenting in Motion (@ParentingMotion) August 7, 2015
One day I’ll be able to open a cereal box without it looking like a wolverine did it— Kristen (@Kica333) May 28, 2019
Apparently this is how my husband opens new spices because 'it's easier to use a knife thru the holes'. #MarriedLife #plasticpiecesfordinner pic.twitter.com/yi5UEZiw9s— Megan Morris (@megmorris130) September 27, 2016
How my wife opens bags pic.twitter.com/gTYCogmkqi— Jesse Buss (@TheJesseBuss) February 29, 2020
My mom has such a chaotic evil energy. This is how she opens the bottle of milk... pic.twitter.com/9lqRzwavH8— Nelkoya⁷ (@nelkoya) February 4, 2020
This is how my colleague opens a loaf of bread. pic.twitter.com/b4kZG2Dt34— Poffle (@Poffle) January 19, 2019
Behold, how Abby the Barbarian opens mail. @abominable_abby pic.twitter.com/t8Bz4aPCIK— Nikki VanDoren (@NikitaEvita) July 20, 2019
This is how my brother opens a tin of beans #couldhaveusedatinopener pic.twitter.com/yBvqQHjQ— Tara Simpkin. (@TaraSimpkin123) September 19, 2012
This is how my friends roommate opens jars. #retirriterende #dansk #mildlyinfuriating pic.twitter.com/VN9PGYULrf— Lidt irriterende (@Lidtirriterende) January 11, 2016
How my brother opens his soda cans pic.twitter.com/vCd1YXIUjg— Gili (@GiliaraGuy) April 4, 2020
How my roommate opens wine. pic.twitter.com/pHkhn7qVlU— SobAlert (@SobAlert) February 12, 2015
This is how my manager opens cartons... jail time pic.twitter.com/2VUa41ZcTH— Tatiana (@tatibantiles) September 30, 2019
How my wife opens packages: from r/mildlyinfuriating
How my husband opens resealable bags from r/mildlyinfuriating
The Way My Wife Opens Things from r/mildlyinfuriating
