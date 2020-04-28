Na Instagramu se širi izazov u kojem je cilj pretvoriti vrećice za kupovinu u haljine.
Zadatak izazova kojim se djevojke ovih dana zabavljaju na Instagramu je pretvoriti vrećice za kupovinu u haljine. Neke djevojke u ovom su se izazovu snašle kao doma i rezultati su poprilično impresivni.
Njihove haljine izgledaju kao da su došle ravno s modnih pista, a je li to dobra ili loša stvar, svakako provjerite u nastavku.
View this post on Instagram
These 4 Beautiful Brides prove you CAN look good in a brown paper bag! All 4 of you win a great gift and I have a live video to plan with you 4! . #oraindasbridal #anchoragealaska #bride2be #5yearanniversary #giveawayfun #brownpaperbagweddingdresschallenge #covid19boredom
View this post on Instagram
@oraindasbridal #paperbagdress Get creative make a Brown bag wedding dress and be entered in the general drawing and then a second drawing for a Black Pearl bracelet and matching earrings. www.oraindasbridal.com #oraindasbridal #anchoragealaska #bride2be #5yearanniversary #giveawayfun #brownpaperbagweddingdresschallenge DRAWING ON MONDAY
View this post on Instagram
💞💞💞 #shopping . . . . Follow @fashion_killers_01 for more . . . . . . #casualchic #fashionnova #novababe #streettrends #100flavoursuk #pillowchallenge #shoppingbagchallenge #paris #parisienne #ootd #outfitoftheday #outfit #outfitinspiration #blogger #influencer #fashion #mode #picoftheday #frenchblogger #theoutfitscrapbook #theoutfitfashionable #marlopvris #fashionblogger #inspo #trend #fashionstyle #instafashionkingz
View this post on Instagram
“How you finding quarantine?” “All gucci” 😂🌝 being a lil bit more creative lately🌻 I saw an amazing pic by @vitaliia recently that sparked some inspo for me, but I didn’t have any bags the right size to WEAR as a top/dress so I did this instead, and tbh I love how it turned out! So if you see any more quarantine challenges for me to try send them my way I’m finding it so fun experimenting with my content 😛 #quarantinechallenge #stillstylingobviously - theme ‘Sunday Best’ 😇 #shoppingbagchallenge #paperbagchallenge
