Haljine od vrećica
Haljine od vrećica Foto: Instagram

Na Instagramu se širi izazov u kojem je cilj pretvoriti vrećice za kupovinu u haljine.

Zadatak izazova kojim se djevojke ovih dana zabavljaju na Instagramu je pretvoriti vrećice za kupovinu u haljine. Neke djevojke u ovom su se izazovu snašle kao doma i rezultati su poprilično impresivni.

Njihove haljine izgledaju kao da su došle ravno s modnih pista, a je li to dobra ili loša stvar, svakako provjerite u nastavku.

 