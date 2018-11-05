Kovrčanje (Foto: Screenshot/Facebook)
Kovrčanje (Foto: Screenshot/Facebook)

Kovrčanje kose može oduzimati puno vremena ili novaca, a ponekad i oboje. Ova metoda trebala bi znatno olakšati stvar.

Društvenim mrežama širi se zanimljivi trend kovrčanja kose koji štedi vrijeme i novac. Iz brojnih instrukcijskih videa čini se da je za ovu metodu kovrčanja kose potreban samo fen i plastična boca, a rezultati su vidljivi već za nekoliko sekundi.

Može li ova metoda stvarno zamijeniti skupe spravice za kovrčanje kose i druge jeftine metode, ali koje oduzimaju puno vremena, teško je reći samo na temelju snimaka. No, ako želite isprobati sami, snimke iz nastavka mogu vam poslužiti kao inspiracija.

 

 
 
 
 
⁉️Did this hack just BREAK THE INTERNET?! Died. Dead. A water bottle? Is this real life? ⠀ ⠀ I saw this on @asil page and I had to do a tutorial immediately!! I said to myself, there is NO WAY this will actually work. ⠀ ⠀ WELP! Here’s another #omghack for you. TAG your friends below 👇🏻👇🏻and if you try it I’d love to see it!! ⠀ ⠀ #blowthebottlechallenge #omgartistry #oliviasmalley #socialsavvystylist #blondespecialist #licensedtocreate #cosmoprofbeauty #daviehairstylist #FortLauderdalehairstylist #miamihairstylist #socialqueen #Cosmoprofartisticteam #trendinghair #viralhair #modernsalon #hudabeauty @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty @hairvideodiary

