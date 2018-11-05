Kovrčanje kose može oduzimati puno vremena ili novaca, a ponekad i oboje. Ova metoda trebala bi znatno olakšati stvar.
Društvenim mrežama širi se zanimljivi trend kovrčanja kose koji štedi vrijeme i novac. Iz brojnih instrukcijskih videa čini se da je za ovu metodu kovrčanja kose potreban samo fen i plastična boca, a rezultati su vidljivi već za nekoliko sekundi.
Može li ova metoda stvarno zamijeniti skupe spravice za kovrčanje kose i druge jeftine metode, ali koje oduzimaju puno vremena, teško je reći samo na temelju snimaka. No, ako želite isprobati sami, snimke iz nastavka mogu vam poslužiti kao inspiracija.
WELP! Here's another #omghack for you.
I HAD TO TRY THIS #omghack I SAW ON @omgartistry and @asil pages last night! 😂 a few failed attempts getting the blow dryer placed just right but I was SHOOK at how well it worked 🙌🏽And to think about all the hard work I've put into my blow drying skills 🤦🏽♀️
😂 You know I had to do this!! SOUND ON 🔊#blowthebottlechallenge Tips 💁🏼♀️ 1. Make sure it's a longer bottle! 2. Make sure the bottle is a THICK plastic...as you will see why in my video 😳 3. Let hair cool in the bottle before taking it out! 4. Hold blow drier at the right angle for the hair to spin around 🙌🏻 Thank you @omgartistry for showing this trick that you saw on @asil page yesterday! I think it's hilarious 😆 and yes it actually does work if you do it right!