@PointeChronicles • Welcome to 2020 🐺🌕🦋 Because: “Be who you are and **dance** what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” I reminded myself of this late last night as I went to the studio to film a completely different idea & realized the moment I started it wasn’t my vibe at all. I took off my pointe shoes, put on this one of a kind bodysuit creation by my girl @twistedmovement , & surrendered to the wild woman I am that was ready to show herself in this series for the first time in a long long while. I honestly don’t know what the heck this hot mess of an improv is, but it’s an authentic & honest moment of dancing that brought me great joy & it doesn’t matter what anyone else says about it. I hope my sharing these raw moments will inspire at least one of you today to get up & dance your heart out somewhere, be it the studio, the grocery store, or at home. I feel my creative fire is finally back after a long long long hibernation, and I promise there will be much more to come this year. Sending love & good vibes for this first full moon of the decade. Know your truth. Walk your walk. Dance your dance. Always 🦋 xxxooo #KylieShea #PointeChronicles • Song is “Lion Jungle” by @ukredlight 🙏🏽