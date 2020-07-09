Odlučila je isprobati različite stilove plesa i oduševila publiku.
Kylie Shea je balerina koja na Instagramu povremeno objavljuje snimke i svojih drugih talenata, a neki od njih ostavili su publiku bez daha. Osim što izaziva divljenje klasičnim plesnim pokretima, usvojila je i neke elemente modernog plesa koji oduševljavaju publiku.
Neke od snimaka koje je podijelila s više od 500.000 obožavatelja na Instagramu prenosimo u nastavku pa svakako provjerite kakvim sve talentima raspolaže.
@PointeChronicles • Welcome to 2020 🐺🌕🦋 Because: “Be who you are and **dance** what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” I reminded myself of this late last night as I went to the studio to film a completely different idea & realized the moment I started it wasn’t my vibe at all. I took off my pointe shoes, put on this one of a kind bodysuit creation by my girl @twistedmovement , & surrendered to the wild woman I am that was ready to show herself in this series for the first time in a long long while. I honestly don’t know what the heck this hot mess of an improv is, but it’s an authentic & honest moment of dancing that brought me great joy & it doesn’t matter what anyone else says about it. I hope my sharing these raw moments will inspire at least one of you today to get up & dance your heart out somewhere, be it the studio, the grocery store, or at home. I feel my creative fire is finally back after a long long long hibernation, and I promise there will be much more to come this year. Sending love & good vibes for this first full moon of the decade. Know your truth. Walk your walk. Dance your dance. Always 🦋 xxxooo #KylieShea #PointeChronicles • Song is “Lion Jungle” by @ukredlight 🙏🏽
@PointeChronicles • Every Kind of Way 🥀🖤🦋 I have a newfound understanding of how the more deeply we love every part of ourselves, the more deeply we will be able to love every part of others. Last night I decided the final Saturday night of the decade would be best spent vibing alone in the studio, because honoring my creative instincts are a vital part of how I self-love. It’s been a very a strange but beautiful year spent giving my creative energy to other areas of life, and last night I was finally able and ready to step back into #PointeChronicles for the first time in months. This impov session was about flowing and feeling in the most free, raw, and organic way possible without judgement. Normally after such a long hiatus it’s difficult to get back into this zone, but @hermusicofficial connected me to that place immediately and has been for the past few weeks no matter where in the world I am. As I left the studio last night I was smiling from the pure joy and gratitude of being able to dance and move and express and grateful for my technical flaws because they give me room to always grow. I hope sharing these unpolished moments of dance will inspire you to do the same, in whatever creative medium you practice your self-love. Keep growing. Keep learning. Keep dancing. Always 🦋 xxxooo. #KylieShea • Song is “Every Kind of Way” by @hermusicofficial 💕
Feelin this full moon & all of its power... Cheers to the divine love we all deserve! 🌕🐺🩰 Loved my time alone in the studio last week creating this series of raw improvs for @agentprovocateur !! This was my interpretation in the AW19 collection theme “Wild Romance”. More to come. Keep growing. Keep learning. Keep dancing. Always 🦋 #KylieShea #unAPologetic #agentprovocateur
