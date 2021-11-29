Uradi sam
Uradi sam Foto: TikTok/Screenshot

Njegove savjete gledaju milijuni, možda ima neki za udijeliti i vama.

Aidyscape je kanal na TikToku na kojem majstor iz Velike Britanije redovito objavljuje savjete i dogodovštine s radnog mjesta. Njegovi savjeti uglavnom se odnose na brze i jednostavne popravke pa su neke od njegovih videa pogledali milijuni.

Neke od popularnih objava prenosimo u nastavku pa provjerite mogu li njegovi savjeti pomoći i vama.

 

@aidyscape

Door Head Catching Quick Fix

♬ original sound - Aidyscape
@aidyscape

Simple tip when glueing a mitre joint

♬ Out Of The Blue - System F
@aidyscape

Simple method hanging a picture on your wall.

♬ original sound - Aidyscape
@aidyscape

How to cut and mark a door before tiles or carpets

♬ Steven Universe - L.Dre
@aidyscape

Effective, Clean Method

♬ original sound - Aidyscape
@aidyscape

How to mark and chop out a door receiver

♬ original sound - Aidyscape
@aidyscape

Apprentices!

♬ original sound - Aidyscape

 

