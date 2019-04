View this post on Instagram

@ me wishing people had appreciated my vids more when i was strong and not now when im rlly goin thru it lmao 💀💀💀 havent gymmed this week due to life and jam issues. Pls raise my self esteem as i wallow in my misery thnx 🙌🏽✨💕✨ . . . . #girlswholift #girlswhopowerlift #girlswhosquat #bodybuilding #powerlifting #powerbuilding #iifym #flexibledieting #squats #deadlifts #sumo #bootybuilding #etra #barbellcrew #gainzbox