Plesačica i koreografkinja oduševila je plesnim pokretima, pa svi žele plesati poput nje.
Venesa Seco na Instagramu redovito objavljuje snimke svojih plesnih pokreta kojima hipnotizira gledatelje. Zbog njezinih objava svi žele naučiti plesati poput nje pa je pokrenula i YouTube kanala na kojem podučava zainteresirane.
Zbog čega je na Instagramu prati više od 480.000 ljudi, svakako provjerite na snimkama koje je podijelila na društvenim mrežama.
View this post on Instagram
What a freaking INCREDIBLE class today guys!!!😭 Legit in tears writing this right now because you don’t even realize the impact I have on you— has on me.. does that make sense?! Lol i hope so. Thank you guys so so much for joining today!! The class size was hugely insane today, so exhilarating and freaking DOPE!!! Im so beyond grateful and filled with joy!! and also SO so so so pumped for next weeks beginner workshop!! (Link in bio) ;) . . If you guys missed today’s Choreo class that you see in this vid and you’re dying to learn- you still can!!! The class live recording is available for rent for only $5!!! All you gotta do it go to shufflewithvan.com and go on the “previous live classes” category! It will be the first class you see!!! GET ON IT!! It’s a saucy one;) . . Love you guys so much, thank you for making my life worth living🌞🔥✨🙏🏽
View this post on Instagram
Another day another seshhh🌞💛🌞 Whats up my beautiful peeps!!! WHOS joining me this Saturday for an ALL LEVELS Choreo class to “When a fire starts to burn” by disclosure?!? Link in bio!! Had to throw it down to some classic EHRLING in honor of all the new Ehrling vids you’re gonna see me dropping soon with his new fire EP😭😭😭 make sure you guys check out #ehrlingofficial... he’s the dopest to ever do it🙏🏽 sending you guys the best vibes always!! Much much love to you babes💛 Outfit - unleashed apparel!! . . Fueled by- @stoked.beverage Follow our inventor- @bangenergy.CEO #energydrink #stokedenergy #bangenergy
View this post on Instagram
ONLY 3 MORE DAYS till my choreo class to “When a fire starts to burn”🥵🔥🥵 I’m so excited to be teaching to such a classic!!! It is an all levels choreo guys! So im expecting to see ALL of my beautiful people there!!😏 The BPM is super doable and it’s going to be such a saucy one😍 Go on over to the LINK IN MY BIO to cop your $5 tixxx💛💛💛 Yes you heard that right, top of the line training for only... $5!!!!!??? And also an opportunity to win a FREE @diosabyseco festival set 🤤?!?!!! SEE YOU GUYS THIS SHUFFLE-WITH-VAN SATURDAY🔥☄️✨ Love you, happy Wednesday, kick ass today💥 . . . FAQ- ✨Where does the live air? It airs on shufflewithvan.com! as long as you are logged into your account, the page where you bought the ticket will turn into a play button!! ✨the $8 gets you the live PLUS the recording, and yes you can keep the recording forever!!! THIS OPTION IS ONLY AVAILABLE NOW!! After class airs the recording is only available for rent so if you want to keep it forever make sure you purchase it now!! ✨you can find the recording on shufflewithvan.com as long as you’re logged into your account, the video will be in your library!
View this post on Instagram
“Don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when you’re done!”👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 Thank you my beautiful people for an incredible class yesterday. Here’s a rough one by me, haha my story cut off so I couldn’t get the whole thing in one take, but a real video of this coming soon!!! THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH FOR PUSHING YESTERDAY, this was NOT easy, and I could literally feel your dedication, and persistency through the screen. In those moments of pain comes all the growth you desire. Never. Stop. Pushing!!! I see you guys’ improvements and it brings the biggest freaking smile to my face!!! My goal here is to get the WHOLE seco tribe poppin’, and I won’t stop till my whole gang is next level!😝😝 once again..thank you for giving me the opportunity to spread my knowledge. I love you guys so much . . 🚨🚨🚨YOU CAN STILL LEARN THIS CHOREO BY GOING TO https://shufflewithvan.com/programs/live-advanced-cutting-shapes-choreo-class-631096-b2bd78 🚨🚨🚨 August class schedule will be posted later today!!! Stay tuned on my story!!🌞 . . Track- Versace - Johnnyslapz house remix on SoundCloud ✨ . . Outfit by the incredible @leahkirsch 💞
View this post on Instagram
MY BEAUTIFUL PEEPS!!! Make sure you sign up for my ADVANCED CUTTING-SHAPES-ONLY CHOREO CLASS happening NEXT weekend, July 25th!! I’m so beyond excited for this class guys... you have NO idea 😭 Link in my bioooo😍 Alsoooo, you asked, we’re delivering!! Look out for the announcement of @christianolmtak , @darianwebb and I’s live choreo class of our choreo to “100 Ways” coming in two weeks!! Love you guys, so pumped for these classes 💛
Pravila objave komentara