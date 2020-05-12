Pokazao je unutrašnjost tobolca i traumatizirao mnoge.
Mnogi su se svojevremeno pitali kako izgleda unutrašnjost klokanskog tobolca, no na kraju su zaboravili na to pitanje i nastavili sa životom. Takvi su sada dobili odgovor, ali nisu sigurni kako se osjećaju kada znaju istinu.
Na instagramskom profilu edukativnog životinjskog parka Animal Edventure Park objavljena je snimka u kojoj vlasnik pokazuje što se zapravo nalazi u tobolcu i kako izgleda unutrašnjost. U ovom je slučaju provjeravao kako napreduju mladi klokani u nastavku, a snimku možete pogledati u nastavku.
Njegova objava traumatizirala je mnoge koji su mislili da je tobolac zapravo neki oblik krznene vreće, a što se sve zapravo krije unutra, provjerite u nastavku.
