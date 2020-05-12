Klokan
Klokan Foto: Instagram/Screenshot

Pokazao je unutrašnjost tobolca i traumatizirao mnoge.

Mnogi su se svojevremeno pitali kako izgleda unutrašnjost klokanskog tobolca, no na kraju su zaboravili na to pitanje i nastavili sa životom. Takvi su sada dobili odgovor, ali nisu sigurni kako se osjećaju kada znaju istinu.

Vezani članci Mazne živine Preslatke živine ne mare za bonton, mazit će se baš kada to njima odgovara Čudnovate životinje Životinjsko carstvo puno je čudnovatih prizora, svaki nas dan uspiju razveseliti

Na instagramskom profilu edukativnog životinjskog parka Animal Edventure Park objavljena je snimka u kojoj vlasnik pokazuje što se zapravo nalazi u tobolcu i kako izgleda unutrašnjost. U ovom je slučaju provjeravao kako napreduju mladi klokani u nastavku, a snimku možete pogledati u nastavku.

Njegova objava traumatizirala je mnoge koji su mislili da je tobolac zapravo neki oblik krznene vreće, a što se sve zapravo krije unutra, provjerite u nastavku.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#OMG #WARNING @azoolife Is about to show you something #AMAZING Don’t forget 😍Each $10 Donation=2 Park Admissions😍 🦦Want To DONATE Towards The Animals🦦 🦥Want to VOLUNTEER While We Are Closed🦥 🦘🦘🦘🦘Read Below To See How 🦘🦘🦘🦘 Donate- gf.me/u/xqyb52 GET 2 Park Admission for every $10 donated 😳 While We Are Closed we are giving everyone an Opportunity to Purchase 2 for 1 Park Admission for when we Re-Open 😳 For Every $10 Increment, you will get 2 Park Admissions when we Re-Open 😁 we are all in this together, for most of us this will be tough but we will all get through it and grow from it 💪 gf.me/u/xqyb52 Call or text 561-350-6948 for Zelle & Venmo Volunteer & Staying Involved- We can really use VOLUNTEERS from home, PLEASE SHARE our posts, LIKE all our PAGES, TAG people & COMMENT on our posts regularly... Follow all Our Social Media pages- Listed Below & Ask lots of questions and even have your kids get involved. WE LOVE INTERACTING WITH YOU GUYS - Tell us what you want to see and we will try to make it happen Subscribe to us www.Patreon.com/AnimalEDventures TikTok @AnimalEDventures IG @AnimalEDventures Twitter @PetnParties YouTube Animal EDventure Park Our Animal Park is Located at Bedners Farm Fresh Market 10066 lee rd Boynton Beach fl Call or text 561-350-6948 for more info Thank you All & God Bless #animaledventurepark #animaledventures #animals #nature #wild #animallover #naturelover #explore #explorepage #donate #gofundme #bucketlist #love #cuteanimals #cutevideos #rescue #kangaroo

A post shared by Animal EDventure Park (@animaledventures) on

 