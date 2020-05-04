Obitelj se odlično našla u izolaciji i smislila razna natjecanja u kojima mogu sudjelovati svi članovi.
Svi oni kojima nedostaju sportska natjecanja mogu si organizirati vlastite olimpijske igre, po uzoru na obitelj koja se svakodnevno zabavlja raznim natjecanja. Neka od njih su klizanje po parketu u dalj, utrke s graškom, klizanje niz stepenice i slično.
Svoja natjecanja marljivo bilježe i objavljuju na TikToku, a neka od njih koja bi nam svima mogla poslužiti kao inspiracija svakako pogledajte u nastavku.
@alexpresley_
The Quarantine Olympics have officially begun! familybonding quarantineolympics strawchallenge♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Day 2 of the Quarantine Olympics. Tag a friend who will always pick up phonecallchallenge quarantineolympics♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Quarantine Olympics day 4. The game of choice is social distancing 6ftchallenge Need to practice being our distancing quarantineolympics♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Day 5! Comment who you think will win before the end of the video. quarantineolympics WerkItFromHome♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Day 6 of The Quarantine Olympics and the game of choice is the whipcreamchallenge quarantineolympics freezeframe♬ Lose Control - Meduza
@alexpresley_
Day 10 of the Quarantine Olympics we play the cash drop challenge! cashdropchallenge happyeaster quarantineolympics♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Day 11 of the Quarantine Olympics. Ice cube challenge. You can only press the ice button once! quarantineolympics icecubechallenge keepingbusy♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Day 12 of The Quarantine Olympics! We play the roomba challenge! Last balloon standing wins! quarantineolympics roombachallenge♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Day 13 of the Quarantine Olympics we decide to do a Pea Race! Stay tuned for a live challenge tomorrow at 2pm. pearace quarantineolympics♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Day 15 of the Quarantine Olympics we did the classic Fruit Rollup Challenge! quarantineolympics fruitrollupchallenge♬ 123start - cyrusaho
@alexpresley_
Day 17 of Quarantine Olympics, a trick shot inspired by @scottyryan. The Ping Pong Pan Challenge quarantineolympics pingpongpan hoopsathome♬ Lose Control - Meduza
@alexpresley_
Day 22 of Quarantine Olympics! Stair Sledding (bobsledding) is the game! quarantineolympics stairsledding OneHomeTeam♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Day 23 of the Quarantine Olympics... Sock Slide Challenge! Tag someone who can beat this sockslide quarantineolympics onehometeam MMMDrop♬ original sound - alexpresley_
@alexpresley_
Day 30 of the Quarantine Olympics we went with the Coke Mentos Height Challenge! quarantineolympics cokementoschallenge onehometeam♬ original sound - alexpresley_
Pravila objave komentara