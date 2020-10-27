Mačka skakačica
Mačka skakačica Foto: Instagram/Screenshot

Vlasnica je uočila da njezina mačka uvijek skače na istom mjestu pa joj je počela postavljati prepreke.

Jeanine je vlasnica mačke koja ima neobičnu fiksaciju na jedan ugao kuće koji uvijek preskače, čak i kad na njemu nema prepreka. Kad je shvatila da mačka preskače nevidljive prepreke, vlasnica joj je odlučila postaviti prave prepreke i snimati njezine skokove.

Neke od izazove koje joj je postavila objavila je na Instagramu, a što sve preskače njezina maca, svakako pogledajte u nastavku.

 

 
 
 
 
Leapfrog really cleared the air with this leap!! @homedics The wildfires in Oregon have been horrific. The smoke in the air has made it very difficult to breathe. We ordered this this air purifier albeit a bit late since everyone was sold out but it is wonderful! We have even added some Pure Breathe essential oils to it. Special thanks to @devilspahn for helping me come up with the caption! . . . . #blackcatsofig #housepanther #sillycats #Iloveblackcats #blackcatlove #blackcatsrule #catsofinstagram #igcats #blackcatclub #coicommunity #adoptdontshop #instacat #blackcatsmatter #meow #crazycat #blackcatstellall #blackcatsofig#cleanair #pureair#airpurifier#oregonfires #funnycatvideos

