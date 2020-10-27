Vlasnica je uočila da njezina mačka uvijek skače na istom mjestu pa joj je počela postavljati prepreke.
Jeanine je vlasnica mačke koja ima neobičnu fiksaciju na jedan ugao kuće koji uvijek preskače, čak i kad na njemu nema prepreka. Kad je shvatila da mačka preskače nevidljive prepreke, vlasnica joj je odlučila postaviti prave prepreke i snimati njezine skokove.
Neke od izazove koje joj je postavila objavila je na Instagramu, a što sve preskače njezina maca, svakako pogledajte u nastavku.
View this post on Instagram
Leapfrog has embarked on her globetrotting journey even though Daffodil tries hard to upstage her!! Bon Voyage Leapfrog!!
View this post on Instagram
Leapfrog really cleared the air with this leap!! The wildfires in Oregon have been horrific. The smoke in the air has made it very difficult to breathe. We ordered this air purifier albeit a bit late since everyone was sold out but it is wonderful! We have even added some Pure Breathe essential oils to it.
View this post on Instagram
If you are bored with board games during all the stay at home orders just invite Leapfrog over to spice things up! Her real speed is literally like a rocket as you can see!
View this post on Instagram
That time you had to "trash" your idea for a leap!
View this post on Instagram
Hope a very flowery leap can help brighten your day in these troubled times!!
View this post on Instagram
LEAPFROG just found the Silver Lining to the pandemic!!
