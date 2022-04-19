Neki načini proizvodnje stakla mogu proizvesti nevjerojatnu otpornost.
Staklo se često koristi kao metafora za krhkost, no neke tehnike proizvodnje mogu stvoriti staklo koje je otporno na gotovo sve zamislive izvore štete. Bilo da je riječ o udarcima palicama ili maljevima, projektilima ispaljenih iz pištolja ili pušaka, neka stakla mogu podnijeti nevjerojatnu štetu.
Na što su sve otporna stakla, svakako provjerite u kompilaciji koja je iznenadila mnoge gledatelje koji nisu ni slutili da staklo može biti toliko otporno.
