Edelle Schlegel
Edelle Schlegel Foto: TikTok/Screenshot

Za neke od ovih plodova nismo nikada ni čuli, biste li ih probali?

Edelle Schlegel na društvenim mrežama redovito objavljuje snimke u kojima pokazuje egzotično voće za koje mnogi nisu nikada ni čuli. Osim što pokazuje voće u njihovom prirodnom staništu, povremeno pokazuje i recepte koji se mogu pripremati s ovim obično šarenim i sočnim plodovima.

Neke od njezinih objava s društvenih mreža prenosimo u nastavku pa provjerite je li i vama ovo voće egzotično ili ste ga već možda imali priliku probati.

 

@miamifruit

These aren’t finger limes!! They’re ✨thumb✨ limes 😆 caviarlime caviarlimes satisfying oddlysatisfying strangelysatisfying

@miamifruit

Have you tried this fruit? 🧡 To me it tastes like pumpkin pie and sweet potato 🍠 w/ the texture of avocado 🥑 mameysapote mamey sapote zapote

@miamifruit

Longan season is peaking 🏔 Get 70% off small and large longan boxes w/ code: longan70 💛 longan

@miamifruit

Fruits in the sunshine 🌞 tropicalfruit

@miamifruit

What’s the sweetest fruit you’ve ever had? 💜 sugarapple sweetsop

@miamifruit

Dissect a mushy jackfruit with me ✨

@miamifruit

Red Avocados are gorgeous 😍❤️ have you ever seen an avocado this beautiful? redavocado avocado

@miamifruit

Would you try this stinky fruit? 💚 noni

@miamifruit

This is the only kind of hors d'oeuvres I want ❤️ have you tried this fruit?#R#ambutan available at miamifruit.org

@miamifruit

Have you heard of awapuhi or shampoo ginger? 🌿awapuhiwildginger awapuhi shampooginger

@miamifruit

Use code: DRAGON50 for 50% off small and large red dragonfruit boxes 📦🐉 reddragonfruit redpitaya pinkpitaya pinkdragonfruit dragonfruit pitaya

@miamifruit

Pink “Lychee” Passionfruit now available! 🎊 It tastes like lychees🍒 passionfruit

@miamifruit

This durian was super delicious 🤤 The key to enjoying the d is making sure you get a good one not picked too early. Tree fallen is best💛 durian

@miamifruit

Do you get deja vu when you eat certain fruits? ❤️ rambutan

@miamifruit

I’m obsessed with this fruit 🤩💛 rollinia biriba annona

@miamifruit

Eating from the source 🌳 persimmon

@miamifruit

Have you tried this fruit? 💛 pomelo citrus pummelo citrusmaxima

@miamifruit

Fall & winter are my favorite seasons to be in South Florida ✨ grateful fruit nourishment

@miamifruit

Someone take my phone away from me blacksapote chocolatepuddingfruit

