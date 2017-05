We all know, a true friend is hard to find. So when you do find one, hang on tight! It also doesn't hurt to let your best friends know every now and then just how much they mean to you. Bravo my bestie @leilou_by_alex #SisterLove #LeiLouGirls #Alexis #LeiLouExpress #FW2018

A post shared by Sandra Perkovic (@discus70queen) on May 17, 2017 at 2:21am PDT