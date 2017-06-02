Idiličan obiteljski odmor američke reality zvijezde Triste Sutter poremetio je iznenadni napadaj koji je doživjela prije posjeta nacionalnom parku. Zahvalila je puno Hrvatima koji su tješili nju i njezinu djecu.
Poznata i popularna reality zvijezda iz SAD-a, Trista Sutter, boravi ovih dana u Hrvatskoj. S njom su obitelj - djeca i suprug. Ipak, idiličan hrvatski boravak zaustavio je iznenadni napadaj zbog kojeg je 44-godišnja Trista hitno završila u bolnici. Nemili događaj opisala je na društvenim mrežama, gdje je objavila selfie iz bolničkog kreveta te napisala da je prije dva sata doživjela napadaj.
"Dva sata nakon što sam se srušila na prsa svoje kćeri, pokraj koje su stajali njezin brat, baka i djed, stvorio se kaos dok se mamica tupo zapiljila u daljinu, a koža mi je poplavila. Bila sam u euforičnom bijelom snu, sve dok me pozivi moga muža nisu vratili u stvarnost. Bila sam blizu smrti i shvatila koliko smo krhki. Shvatila sam da svi imamo rok trajanja", napisala je Trista. Dodala je i da će odsad manje brinuti i biti u stresu, voljeti više, slušati više.
Na Instagramu je dodala kako je s obitelji planirala posjetiti jedan od najljepših nacionalnih parkova u Europi. Ako je suditi po Instagramu, u Hrvatskoj je već nekoliko dana. Riječi zahvale uputila je i Hrvatima. "Zahvaljujem ljubaznim turistima i Hrvatima koji su držali moju ruku, brisali moje suze i grlili moju djecu. Pamtit ću vas cijeli život", zaključila je Trista. Sutter je u američkoj javnosti poznata kao zvijezda prve sezone serije "The Bachelorette". U showu je upoznala i supruga Ryana Suttera. Prije toga pojavila se i u emisiji "The Bachelor".
This was me yesterday. ...two hours after I had a seizure. ...two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue. ...two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe. Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering "why me?" But today, I had to ask, "why not me"? I'm human. I have an expiration date. I've always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I'm surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both. I've never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest. To embrace gratitude and the lessons I wrote about over 3 years ago with a newly acquired perspective. To stress less. To love more. To listen. Be kind. Spread joy. To be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend. Thank you to those back in the states, whom I hold dear. You know who you are. Thank you to those I've never met who lift me up and have my back. Thank you to those from my #bachelornation family who've shown this OG kindness & respect when I know I'm old news. Thank you to the kind tourists & Croatians who held my hand, wiped my tears, and hugged my kids. You will forever be remembered. And lastly, thank you to my family, especially @ryansutter. Without you, I don't know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore. If you've gotten this far, know that I don't share these words for your pity, but to inspire you to take them and be thankful for your life and blessings. Tell the people you love how you feel and live with grateful enthusiasm. I plan to.