@d4magazinenyc is out! Thanks @junseobyoonnewyork for choosing me as Martha Graham for your 1st issue cover. And thanks to a great team: @junyahair @tahman78 @jinny_jm_seo @kate.k.nyc @imgmodels #dancing #grandmother #cover #justgettingstarted

A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT