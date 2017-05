Happy *MOTHERS DAY* to all the Mothers in the world • Even though My mother is not with me for the past 13. years because of the Breast Cancershes with me every single day in my mind and my Heart! ...sometimes I even forget I am the Mother for this beautiful girl @bostonterrierka_lulu I'm such a Lucky girl!✨ By 24. I've met The love of my life -Daniel, I have the best daughter in the world, and my dad who is my best friend (and he still does the best homemade suop EVER). My girl - best friend Maja and she knows me even better than myself sometimes... I have my family that loves me and they would never give up on me. I do what I love AND my ''job'' is that I inspire people all around the world! My life is simple and My Heart is Full of Joy! ...just take a moment and be grateful for all the thing that happened in your life...every lesson is a good lesson, trust me! ...I BELIEVE IN LIFE & I can't wait to experience all the new things...good or bad...I don't care, THIS IS MY LIFE which is worth every second of it. • Fill you heart with joy for others and Life will give you just the same - for - YOU! • PS., THANKS TO @zadovoljnahr for all the love!!! You can catch what I'm talking about on my FACEBOOK FUN FAGE ->>> LUCIJA LUGOMER <<<- It's very emotional and you can even see my Tears • • #love #followback #instagramers #socialenvy #shopstemdesigns #tweegram #photooftheday #20likes #amazing #smile #follow4follow #like4like #look #instalike #igers #picoftheday #food #instadaily #instafollow #followme #girl #instagood #bestoftheday #instacool #ebookwormsclub #follow #colorful #style #swag

A post shared by Lucija Lugomer (@lusiluer_plussizemodel) on May 14, 2017 at 4:18am PDT